Kennedy Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) by $4.43 Million; Price T Rowe Associates Has Lifted Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB) Holding by $3.83 Million; Share Value Rose

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 370.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 340,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 432,798 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, up from 91,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 148,084 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 41.01% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q Rev $169.5M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 136,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.21 million, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $388.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.93. About 328,342 shares traded. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has declined 44.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RRGB News: 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.69; 11/04/2018 – Red Robin is Latest Brand to Join Dinova Marketplace; 19/03/2018 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Saddles Up with Cowboy Ranch Tavern Double and The Grand Brie Burger; 19/04/2018 – DJ Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRGB); 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT REVENUE DECREASED 0.9%, USING CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – After-hours buzz: RRGB, TCS & more; 29/05/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Does the #BurgerMath and the Answer is Teachers Eat Free; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Red Robin; 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Position in Red Robin

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold FRGI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.07 million shares or 1.83% less from 25.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 18,067 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 773 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 269 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 7,862 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 133,891 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 98,942 shares. Geode Capital Ltd accumulated 292,464 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Co holds 14,001 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,224 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 27,225 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 952 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 326,591 shares.

More notable recent Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fiesta Restaurant Group: Cooking Up Alpha – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI) CEO Rich Stockinger on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Results on May 6, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Unifi, Inc. (UFI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $10.82 million activity. On Friday, March 1 Stockinger Richard C. bought $50,173 worth of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) or 3,290 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 24,725 shares to 126,377 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 58,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,661 shares, and cut its stake in New Home Co. Inc (NYSE:NWHM).

More notable recent Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney, Red Robin And More: ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From June 17 – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Red Robin: Surprise Surprise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 04/04/2019: STZ,RRGB,BZUN – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019 as well as 9News.com‘s news article titled: “Red Robin announces new offerings to get customers back into restaurants – 9News.com KUSA” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.33 million activity. Kaufman Glenn B. bought $52,000 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 38,208 shares to 2.98 million shares, valued at $492.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Urban Edge Pptys by 500,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.13M shares, and cut its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold RRGB shares while 36 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 15.28 million shares or 6.28% more from 14.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd accumulated 12,776 shares. Dean Investment Limited Liability Com has 148,300 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Moreover, Regions Financial has 0% invested in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) for 9 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) for 14,600 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% or 178,999 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) for 1,650 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 370 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Incorporated stated it has 17,907 shares. Gmt Cap Corp invested in 103,095 shares. California Employees Retirement accumulated 55,855 shares or 0% of the stock. Dean Capital Management reported 28,640 shares. Systematic Fincl LP reported 44,420 shares stake. Invesco Ltd invested 0% in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) for 236,623 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md owns 2.26 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.