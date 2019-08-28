Kennedy Capital Management Has Lifted Newpark Resources (NR) Holding By $2.03 Million; Huber Capital Management Cut Its Suntrust Bks (STI) Stake

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) stake by 8.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 23,800 shares as Suntrust Bks Inc (STI)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 267,600 shares with $15.86 million value, down from 291,400 last quarter. Suntrust Bks Inc now has $26.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 240,525 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/05/2018 – Hyatt Conference Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 31/05/2018 – Summit Therapeutics Access Event Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – SunTrust Declares Dividend of 40c; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/03/2018 – SUNTRUST NAMES STAN LITTLE PRESIDENT OF THE SUNTRUST FOUNDATION; 16/05/2018 – BioScrip at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/04/2018 – Nomad Foods Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 26/03/2018 – Civitas Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased Newpark Resources Inc (NR) stake by 128.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc acquired 225,323 shares as Newpark Resources Inc (NR)'s stock rose 3.81%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 400,323 shares with $3.67 million value, up from 175,000 last quarter. Newpark Resources Inc now has $565.59 million valuation. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 54,800 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 28.02% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500.

More notable recent Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Newpark Resources, Inc.'s (NYSE:NR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance" on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Newpark Resources +9% despite Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha" published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance" on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: "Newpark Resources Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire" published on July 30, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold NR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 101.25 million shares or 15.96% more from 87.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Lp reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Foundry Partners Lc has 616,790 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com accumulated 29,923 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc reported 53,540 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 15,986 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Menta Capital Ltd Llc owns 11,999 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% or 301 shares. Citigroup owns 53,014 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 8,600 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc holds 48,133 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tcw Gp stated it has 555,304 shares. Brandywine Global Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) stake by 89,491 shares to 201,177 valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) stake by 58,826 shares and now owns 92,802 shares. 1St Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks has $73 highest and $66 lowest target. $69’s average target is 14.47% above currents $60.28 stock price. SunTrust Banks had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Monday, March 4. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $68 target in Monday, April 22 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gm Advisory Grp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 4,357 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 1.27 million shares. Proffitt & Goodson holds 614 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 143,230 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 276,284 shares. Hartford Inv Management reported 60,517 shares stake. Cap World Invsts invested in 0.18% or 12.46 million shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 7,000 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Atlantic Union National Bank Corp accumulated 6,354 shares. Oak Associates Oh holds 160,942 shares. Cibc Asset reported 0.02% stake. M&R Mgmt reported 0.19% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability Com owns 425 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 173,184 shares. Covington Cap Management reported 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).