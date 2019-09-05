Kennedy Capital Management Has Lifted Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Holding by $315,960; Spectrum Management Group Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Trimmed by $503,500 as Stock Price Declined

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 10.34M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 26,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The institutional investor held 749,531 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, up from 723,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Holding Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 3.46 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201; 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherstone Cap Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 7,502 shares. Oak Assocs Oh holds 5.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 1.57 million shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtn Limited Company holds 0.26% or 16,332 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv holds 3.07M shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. 652,000 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bankshares Hapoalim Bm holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 125,300 shares. Amica Retiree, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 26,768 shares. 7.86M were accumulated by Prudential Public Limited Com. Atlas Browninc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 15,132 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 26.65 million shares. Jump Trading Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 30,759 shares. Westwood Grp has 0.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 55,683 shares. Saratoga Rech And Invest Management owns 5.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.57M shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership stated it has 630,540 shares or 2.98% of all its holdings.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94M and $334.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,155 shares to 32,971 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.99 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk, Southern and TransDigm – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Cisco (Nasdaq: $CSCO) Announces Intent to Acquire Voicea, CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Enters Strategic Partnership with Immervision and Arlo (NYSE: $ARLO) Supports Apple’s (Nasdaq: $AAPL) HomeKit – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 14, 2019 : CSCO, A, CGC, NTAP, CACI, PRSP, VIPS, JE, SPTN, CATS, SMTS, HROW – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Another Dot-Bomb in Cisco Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

More notable recent Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (NYSE:GPK) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Small-Cap, Up-And-Coming Stocks to Keep on Your Radar – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (NYSE:GPK) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Service Gru reported 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 10,660 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 254,200 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 1.04 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1.45M were reported by Northern Trust. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1.86 million shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0% or 14,701 shares. Parkside State Bank & Tru reported 6,878 shares. Kennedy Mngmt holds 0.22% or 749,531 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 394,296 shares. 87,839 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 0.02% or 60,090 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% or 56,130 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Forest Products Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 114,195 shares to 651,480 shares, valued at $19.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 20,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,112 shares, and cut its stake in Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN).