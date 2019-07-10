Kennedy Capital Management Has Lifted Ceva (CEVA) Holding by $1.14 Million; Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Stake

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 77,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $801.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 156,041 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 41.70% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $51.7M, EST. $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $74.2 MLN VS $101.4 MLN; 05/03/2018 REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. : Common Unit Repurchase Program; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 43.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 43,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,673 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.62. About 62,808 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 25.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 16/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CEVA GROUP PLC ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Appends Limited Default (LD) Designation To Ceva Group Plc Caa2-PD Probability Of Default Rating (PDR); 07/03/2018 GCT Semiconductor Licenses CEVA Bluetooth Low Energy IP for its LTE IoT SoC; 20/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics aiming for May 4 floatation; 21/05/2018 – Ceva Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 20; 21/05/2018 – Ceva Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 7 Years; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Ceva Group Plc’s Cfr And Instrument Ratings For Upgrade; 07/03/2018 – CEVA First to Deliver Bluetooth® 5 Dual Mode IP; 02/05/2018 – REUTERS CITES CEVA LOGISTICS BOOKRUNNER ON IPO PRICING, TRADING; 19/04/2018 – DJ CEVA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEVA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 17,794 shares to 94,223 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astronova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 39,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,430 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper (NYSE:CPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold CEVA shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 5.56% less from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Company holds 945 shares. Geode has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake. 298,347 are held by Northern. Awm holds 3.9% or 734,947 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 8,228 shares. 9,293 were accumulated by Crow Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability. Baillie Gifford Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 5,119 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 7,397 shares. First Advisors LP owns 8,050 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 0% or 14,572 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 19,271 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership holds 8,133 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation invested in 11,969 shares.

Analysts await Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 39.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.41 per share. GMLP’s profit will be $17.72M for 11.31 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 92.31% EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 597,152 shares to 9.71M shares, valued at $198.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:KNOP) by 547,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP).

