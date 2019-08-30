Kennedy Capital Management Has Increased Tetra Tech (TTEK) Position By $2.66 Million; Grand Jean Capital Management Has Lowered By $420,475 Its Johnson & Johnson Co (JNJ) Stake

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) stake by 72.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc acquired 45,018 shares as Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK)’s stock rose 24.43%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 106,814 shares with $6.37 million value, up from 61,796 last quarter. Tetra Tech Inc now has $4.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $81.21. About 17,971 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson Co (JNJ) stake by 66.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 3,025 shares as Johnson & Johnson Co (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Grand Jean Capital Management Inc holds 1,497 shares with $209,000 value, down from 4,522 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Co now has $338.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $128.13. About 512,033 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 17,856 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Moody Bank Division holds 0% or 95 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc reported 13,462 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.02% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). State Common Retirement Fund has 84,790 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.02% or 18,950 shares. Moreover, Parkside Fin Bank & Trust And Trust has 0.01% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 715 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management invested in 0.01% or 12,800 shares. Caxton Assoc LP reported 0.04% stake. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Dubuque Fincl Bank holds 1,376 shares. Northern holds 996,663 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 16,084 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 10,650 shares.

More notable recent Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why it is Worth Buying Tetra Tech (TTEK) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Ups FY19 View – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AptarGroup’s Deal With Loop Offers Durable Packaging Solution – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lindsay’s (LNN) Latest Zimmatic Solutions a Boon for Growers – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) stake by 27,679 shares to 108,518 valued at $9.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) stake by 89,491 shares and now owns 201,177 shares. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 16.94% above currents $128.13 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $147 target. Barclays Capital initiated it with “Hold” rating and $140 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $14600 target.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.02 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Limited reported 80,013 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.63% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). E&G LP stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney Co stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Patten Group accumulated 25,796 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt invested in 2.78% or 96,805 shares. Moreover, Stock Yards Bancorporation & Tru has 2.53% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 27,516 are held by Stoneridge Prns Ltd Company. Umb Bancshares N A Mo owns 257,050 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2.77% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 407,400 shares. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 27,557 shares. And Commerce holds 3.04% or 76,336 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 137,800 shares. The Vermont-based M Kraus has invested 3.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).