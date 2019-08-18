Kennedy Capital Management Has Increased Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Position By $695,892; Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) Had 5 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Conagra Brands Inc has $44 highest and $30 lowest target. $33.14’s average target is 12.45% above currents $29.47 stock price. Conagra Brands Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Bank of America. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Goldman Sachs. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Jefferies maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. See Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) latest ratings:

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased Old Second Bancorp Inc (OSBC) stake by 12.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc acquired 57,991 shares as Old Second Bancorp Inc (OSBC)’s stock declined 0.83%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 509,950 shares with $6.42 million value, up from 451,959 last quarter. Old Second Bancorp Inc now has $360.85M valuation. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.07. About 55,496 shares traded. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 13.55% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5; 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by GREGOR JOIE A, worth $299,865 on Tuesday, April 16. 25,000 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $668,250 were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P. 1,600 shares were bought by Arora Anil, worth $48,096.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 77 investors sold Conagra Brands, Inc. shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 19,738 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group Inc Limited Company has 242,995 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Jpmorgan Chase And Company stated it has 6.15M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Poplar Forest Limited Liability Co has 1.21% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advsr Llc has invested 0.04% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Private Advisor Group Limited Co invested in 58,796 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc reported 0.01% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.04% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Suntrust Banks invested in 0.01% or 60,148 shares. Alyeska Investment Grp Inc Ltd Partnership owns 787,745 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 702,821 shares stake. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 525 shares in its portfolio. Td Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 30 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 121,509 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food firm in North America. The company has market cap of $14.34 billion. The firm operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice divisions. It has a 19.31 P/E ratio. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold OSBC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 19.28 million shares or 2.81% less from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 92,965 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt Communications stated it has 11,303 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 4,789 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 12,785 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Raymond James Advisors has 11,315 shares. 9,446 are held by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company. Prudential Financial Inc has 71,758 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 27,346 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 29,800 shares. The Massachusetts-based Castine Mgmt Limited Co has invested 1.84% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) or 18,435 shares. Financial Bank Of America De accumulated 14,887 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).