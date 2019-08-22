Kennedy Capital Management Has Increased Its West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Stake by $325,050 as Market Valuation Rose; Haverford Financial Services Increases Position in Honeywell International (HON)

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 67.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 13,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 32,664 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 19,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $162.88. About 869,384 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 2,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 74,841 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25M, up from 71,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $146.14. About 73,854 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 89,491 shares to 201,177 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FARO) by 26,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,270 shares, and cut its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Lp holds 0.02% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) or 870 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) or 924,964 shares. Sandhill Capital Prtn Ltd Liability holds 1.98% or 128,911 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Llc reported 2,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 7,581 shares. Amp Cap Invsts holds 0% or 2,106 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co owns 31,864 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). First Allied Advisory Ser has invested 0.01% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Cwm Llc owns 218 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Incorporated stated it has 21,759 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ami Asset Mgmt Corp stated it has 210,019 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Fmr Llc reported 794 shares. Piedmont Inv Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 3,189 shares. Sei Invests owns 87,206 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 2,413 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 152,005 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 96,185 shares. Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 1.63% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 19,981 shares. Appleton Ma holds 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 5,010 shares. Annex Advisory Service Ltd holds 2,185 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested in 0.23% or 4.90M shares. Tdam Usa holds 13,927 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Co holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,960 shares. Focused Wealth holds 0.29% or 6,106 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Trust Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 30,315 shares. Klingenstein Fields Lc invested in 2% or 233,982 shares. 172,715 were reported by Cibc World.

