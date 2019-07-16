Kennedy Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) by $784,412 as Share Value Declined; As Fortune Brands Home & Sec (FBHS) Share Value Rose, Fenimore Asset Management Has Increased Position

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 14.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 9,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,954 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, up from 67,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $82.04. About 1.20M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc (FBHS) by 62.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 125,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,775 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.61 million, up from 201,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 557,347 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 05/04/2018 – U.S. sets final duties on tool chests from China, Vietnam; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 70,701 shares to 303,488 shares, valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 65,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,199 shares, and cut its stake in Innerworkings Inc (NASDAQ:INWK).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $403,850 activity. $243,162 worth of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) was sold by ALDRICH DAVID J.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 327,127 shares to 268,424 shares, valued at $34.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTR) by 8,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,818 shares, and cut its stake in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD).

