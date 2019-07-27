Kennedy Capital Management Has Increased Its Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Holding; Cooper Creek Partners Management Trimmed By $5.26 Million Its Five9 (FIVN) Position

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased Five9 Inc (FIVN) stake by 52.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 101,169 shares as Five9 Inc (FIVN)’s stock declined 8.64%. The Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 90,253 shares with $4.77 million value, down from 191,422 last quarter. Five9 Inc now has $2.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.1. About 523,655 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased Callaway Golf Company (ELY) stake by 283.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc acquired 545,721 shares as Callaway Golf Company (ELY)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 738,298 shares with $11.76 million value, up from 192,577 last quarter. Callaway Golf Company now has $1.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.54. About 831,116 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 12.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 48c; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c; 22/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To Sales $1.17B-$1.185B; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR

Among 2 analysts covering Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Callaway Golf had 5 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $402,130 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $151,400 was made by BREWER OLIVER G III on Monday, May 20. FLEISCHER RUSSELL L bought 5,000 shares worth $73,750. Shares for $99,480 were bought by Lynch Brian P..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ELY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 78.56 million shares or 6.12% less from 83.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bull market for golf? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Callaway Golf Announces Epic Forged Irons, Epic Flash Hybrids And Epic Star Family Of Products – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on August, 5. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.