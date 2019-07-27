Kennedy Capital Management Has Increased Homestreet (HMST) Stake by $1.49 Million; Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Upped by $1.97 Million

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 43.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 16,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,501 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, up from 38,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Will Spend $5 Billion on Internet of Things Development; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Homestreet Inc (HMST) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 57,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 374,816 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 317,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Homestreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.38M market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $28.92. About 179,306 shares traded or 10.50% up from the average. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has risen 1.21% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 23/05/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – CO WILL COUNT VOTES ON BLUE PROXY CARDS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING ON PROVISIONAL BASIS; 23/04/2018 – MortgageDly[Reg]: HomeStreet Lays Off Dozens of Mortgage Employees; 30/05/2018 – HomeStreet Bank: Richland and Selah Locations Will Remain Open to Customers Until August 31; 17/05/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisor Egan-Jones Joins ISS in Recommending Shareholders Vote for Change at HomeStreet Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – HOMESTREET AGAIN RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE WHITE PROXY CARD TO ENSURE THEIR VOTES ARE COUNTED; 24/04/2018 – BLUE LION – HOMESTREET CAN CREATE VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS ALSO BY RESTRUCTURING MORTGAGE ORIGINATION BUSINESS BY REDUCING LOAN ORIGINATIONS, AMONG OTHERS; 21/05/2018 – Blue Lion: ISS and Egan-Jones Recommended HomeStreet Holders Vote on Blue Lion’s Blue Proxy Card; 14/03/2018 – BLUE LION CAPITAL WRITES TO HOMESTREET INC REQUESTING INSPECTION OF CERTAIN RECORDS OF COMPANY – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: BLUE LION: HOMESTREET THREATENS TO REJECT BLUE PROXYS; 21/05/2018 – HomeStreet: Voting on Roaring Blue Lion Card Is Likely Ineffective and Void Under Washington State Law

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First United Bancorp Tru reported 8,941 shares. Hartford Management Communication invested 3.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lyons Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marshall Wace Llp owns 104,823 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Cullen Capital Lc invested in 537,095 shares or 2.5% of the stock. 140,345 are held by Calamos Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. The New York-based Stralem & has invested 3.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Geller Advisors Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 3,835 shares. Moreover, Dudley Shanley Inc has 2.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 82,194 shares. Willow Creek Wealth owns 4,881 shares. Dodge Cox holds 3.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31.62 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Management has invested 5.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital City Tru Fl invested in 57,274 shares or 2.85% of the stock. Moreover, Newbrook Capital Advsr LP has 3.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sather Financial Gru Incorporated has invested 3.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 133,760 shares to 142,287 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 52,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,587 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold HMST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 19.61 million shares or 2.84% less from 20.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.01M were reported by Boston Prns. Blackrock invested in 3.94M shares. Coldstream Incorporated reported 0.04% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Sg Americas Secs Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 7,515 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 8,428 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0% or 482,438 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Management Ltd Co holds 23,467 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 209,832 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated has 151,490 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 23,993 shares. The Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 38,164 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,313 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $290,070 activity. VAN AMEN DARRELL bought 2,000 shares worth $61,500. The insider Cavanaugh Sandra A bought $143,350. EVANS GODFREY B also bought $28,480 worth of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) shares.

