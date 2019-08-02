Kennedy Capital Management Has Increased Central Garden & Pet Company Cl A (CENTA) Holding by $1.16 Million; Wpx Energy (WPX) Holder Jvl Advisors Has Lifted Holding

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 272,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.02M, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 5.80M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Company Cl A (CENTA) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 50,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.22% . The institutional investor held 491,154 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42M, up from 440,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Company Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 22.74% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.03. About 933,070 shares traded or 237.71% up from the average. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Acquisition Expected to Close in Early April 2018; 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Expects the Acquisition to Be Accretive in Fiscal 2018; 08/03/2018 Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – BROOKS PENNINGTON lll (SONNY) HAS SUCCEEDED BILL BROWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 20/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Raises FY18 Adj EPS to $1.90 Or Higher; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brooks Pennington III Succeeded Bill Brown as Chairman of Board; 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET BUYS BELL NURSERY; 07/05/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO CENT.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.90; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brown Will Remain on Board

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 18,331 shares to 533,460 shares, valued at $21.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc Class A by 19,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,252 shares, and cut its stake in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC).

