Kennedy Capital Management Has Increased By $392,425 Its Integra Lifesciences Holdings (IART) Holding; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased Integra Lifesciences Holdings (IART) stake by 7.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc acquired 7,135 shares as Integra Lifesciences Holdings (IART)’s stock declined 0.62%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 100,016 shares with $5.57M value, up from 92,881 last quarter. Integra Lifesciences Holdings now has $4.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 111,540 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has declined 20.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 08/05/2018 – BBG Acquires Integra Realty Resources Offices in Pacific Northwest; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ORGANIC SALES TO BE APPROXIMATELY 5.0%; 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES OFFERING PRICES AT $58.50/SHR; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparative Effectiveness of Two Acellular Matrices (Dermacell vs. Integra) for Management of Deep Diabetic; 17/04/2018 – Integra Connect Launches Advanced Analytics Suite to Help Oncology Practices Improve Cost-Efficiency and Quality of Value-Based; 07/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility; 11/04/2018 – Taylor & Francis Group Selects Integra Software Services as Their Core Full-service Production Partner for Global Journal Conte; 25/04/2018 – FDA: Roche Diagnostics Corporation- Roche Acetaminophen assay 03255379160-HAcetaminophen (P) 20767174160- cobas c Integra; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE BY $0.08 TO A NEW RANGE OF $0.69 TO $0.77; 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Among 6 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $64 target in Monday, March 4 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the shares of VTR in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 11 with “Market Perform”. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. See Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold Ventas, Inc. shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Capital holds 0.1% or 8,639 shares. 12.04M are held by Fmr Limited Liability Corp. Of Vermont holds 0% or 392 shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn has invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P holds 0.14% or 5.36M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Focused Wealth Management has 0.03% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Linscomb & Williams holds 0.34% or 63,093 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Division accumulated 0.06% or 6,966 shares. Dubuque State Bank Tru Company invested in 0% or 37 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity owns 0.08% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 224,992 shares. 8,692 were reported by Whittier Trust. Moreover, Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Zeke Capital Advisors Lc stated it has 16,568 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 5,973 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $67.93. About 701,006 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Ventas, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $25.21 billion. The firm engages in investment, management, financing, and leasing of properties in the healthcare industry. It has a 53.49 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States and Canada.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Be Disappointed With Their 28% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ventas, Inc. (VTR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas $450M notes offering prices – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Services Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas announces $800M of university-based developments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. Probst Robert F also sold $633,096 worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Monday, February 11. 68,084 shares were sold by CAFARO DEBRA A, worth $4.36 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James owns 56,690 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.09% or 113,669 shares. Moreover, Proshare Llc has 0% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 8,690 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc holds 770,132 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 92 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Co has 0.09% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 4,380 shares. Moreover, Tower Capital (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Cap Guardian holds 180,150 shares. 28,250 are held by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Paloma Prns Mngmt Com holds 0.06% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) or 45,153 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Capital Invsts holds 2.27 million shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 26,577 shares.

More notable recent Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IART) Earnings Grew 19%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IART vs. ABMD: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Integra LifeSciences to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Conference Call on July 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “”Integra LifeSciences partners with Tissue Analytics to advance data analytics in wound care clinical trials” – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Integra Lifesciences had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Piper Jaffray. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. JMP Securities maintained the shares of IART in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of IART in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by BTIG Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, February 21. Citigroup maintained Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating.