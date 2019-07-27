Kennedy Capital Management Has Decreased Perficient (PRFT) Position by $1.41 Million; As Telus (TU) Shares Rose, Holder Montrusco Bolton Investments Lowered by $21.83 Million Its Stake

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Perficient Inc (PRFT) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 52,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 516,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, down from 568,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Perficient Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 201,126 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 26.65% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Rev $485M-$510M; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q REV. $120.9M, EST. $116.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ Perficient Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRFT); 02/04/2018 – Perficient Acquires Southport Services Group; 18/04/2018 – Perficient to Showcase End-to-End Business Optimization Solutions During COLLABORATE 18; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$127M; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT BUYS SOUTHPORT SERVICES GROUP; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q EPS 15c; 24/05/2018 – Perficient Appoints Former Express Scripts CIO Gary Wimberly to Board of Directors

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 28.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 606,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.07 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 335,553 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors

Analysts await Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 31.03% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.29 per share. PRFT’s profit will be $12.52 million for 23.39 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Perficient, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold PRFT shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.87 million shares or 4.54% less from 29.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millrace Asset Group holds 2.1% or 91,042 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,163 shares. Riverhead Capital Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 6,315 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Goldman Sachs reported 365,118 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). 204,597 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Bbt Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,032 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Amer Interest Gp Inc invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Schroder Mgmt Gp accumulated 329,922 shares. Hsbc Public Lc has invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Us Savings Bank De owns 0% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 398 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 326,944 shares. Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 0% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 257 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 64,945 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Perficient (PRFT) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Perficient: A Slow But Steady Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Perficient’s (PRFT) CEO Jeff Davis on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Perficient Inc (PRFT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $24,848 activity.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 97,482 shares to 598,107 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) by 26,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 749,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Introducing endless data in combination with device financing and family discounts, only from TELUS – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TELUS announces redemption of remaining 5.05%, Series CH Notes due July 23, 2020 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.ca published: “New Investors: A Top Canadian Stock for Your TFSA Retirement Fund – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Top Stocks to Help You Retire Wealthy – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TU’s profit will be $318.53 million for 17.01 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.36% negative EPS growth.