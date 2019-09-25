Kennedy Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Viad (VVI) as Market Valuation Rose; Macquarie Group LTD Raised Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake by $7.81 Million

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 7,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 246,381 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.32 million, down from 253,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $67.67. About 59,315 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINE PRIMARILY REFLECTS NEGATIVE SHOW ROTATION; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Viad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss/Shr $9.40; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Rev $277.4M

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 50.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 51,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 151,585 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.32 million, up from 100,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $128.17. About 1.43 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Fl Inv holds 0.6% or 48,248 shares. Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 209,573 shares. 51,456 are held by Crestwood Grp Lc. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 41,700 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 226,057 shares. 27,350 were accumulated by Moreno Evelyn V. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 7,182 shares. Arizona State Retirement, Arizona-based fund reported 32,033 shares. Moreover, Valley Advisers has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Aristotle Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.80 million shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers Company reported 74,883 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 653,043 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Swedbank reported 0.66% stake. New England Rech & Management has 2,650 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 154,509 shares.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $57.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:PHM) by 93,200 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $689,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,348 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold VVI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 19.71 million shares or 9.85% more from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). State Bank Of America Corp De has 69,362 shares. Loomis Sayles Company Ltd Partnership stated it has 344,085 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 12,066 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Sei reported 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Kames Public Limited Liability Corp reported 78,855 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 0.06% or 16,269 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). 24,684 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Comerica Bankshares reported 19,056 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Washington-based Parametric Port Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 17,482 shares.