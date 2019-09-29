Kennedy Capital Management Has Decreased Its Adtran (ADTN) Position; Banc Funds Co Has Decreased Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Stake By $838,370

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased Adtran Inc (ADTN) stake by 20.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 196,400 shares as Adtran Inc (ADTN)’s stock declined 34.80%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 745,581 shares with $11.37M value, down from 941,981 last quarter. Adtran Inc now has $540.44M valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 165,101 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 30/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – ADTRAN Appoints John Neville as Senior Vice President of Sales; 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c; 14/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Bezeq Israel upgrades fixed network to 250 Mbps using Vplus from Nokia, Adtran; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.5% Position in Adtran; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 12/04/2018 – ADTRAN Personalizes and Streamlines Subscriber Experience with New Modular Software Applications; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Adtran May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – SECURED EPON BUSINESS FOR NORTH AMERICA FROM SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD; 21/05/2018 – Adtran Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 94.44% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ADTN’s profit will be $478,263 for 282.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by ADTRAN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -91.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ADTRAN Investors to Contact the Firm – Business Wire" on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "ADTN INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds ADTRAN (ADTN) Investors of Ongoing Investigation, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance" published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "ADTN INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Investigating ADTRAN's Inventory Accounting, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance" on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "How Should Investors React To ADTRAN, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ADTN) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "ADTRAN Partners with Talkie Communications on 100% Fiber-Optic Network to Connect Rural Maryland – Business Wire" with publication date: September 24, 2019.