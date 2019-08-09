Kennedy Capital Management Has Cut Woodward (WWD) Position By $1.46 Million; BP p.l.c. (BP) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased Woodward Inc (WWD) stake by 6.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 15,564 shares as Woodward Inc (WWD)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 210,149 shares with $19.94M value, down from 225,713 last quarter. Woodward Inc now has $6.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 195,605 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 20/04/2018 – Art Institute of California – San Diego Graduate Justin Woodward Named James Beard Award Nominee; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR WOODWARD TO ACQUIRE L’ORANGE GMBH AND RELATED OPERATIONS LOCATED IN GERMANY, U.S., CHINA FOR EUR 700 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Is Exploring Various Options With Respect to the Duarte Property and Believes That a Gain Will Be Realized Upon Its Disposition; 16/04/2018 – ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORP – APPOINTMENTS OF JOHN R. GARRETT AND PAUL WOODWARD TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Woodward to Acquire L’Orange for Enterprise Value of $859M; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells parts maker L’Orange to Woodward for 700 mln euros; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – L’ORANGE, WHICH WILL BE RENAMED WOODWARD L’ORANGE, WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO WOODWARD’S INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 EPS $3-EPS $3.20; 30/05/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering BP plc (NYSE:BP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP plc had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of BP in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Jefferies. See BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $46.3000 New Target: $48.6000 Upgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Top Pick New Rating: Outperform Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $52 Maintain

BP p.l.c. operates as an integrated gas and oil firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $122.50 billion. It operates through three divisions: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. It has a 14.05 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas , and power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP: Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP: Slow Progress Deleveraging Diminishes Their Dividend Safety Net – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP: A Golden Opportunity On An Outstanding Performer – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP: Price Target $50 – BP plc (NYSE:BP) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BP (BP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.93. About 5.72M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 06/03/2018 – BP CEO Bob Dudley is making predictions about the price of oil again; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC – PILOT PROGRAM WITH TESLA WILL IMPROVE EFFICIENCY AT SOUTH DAKOTA SITE; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 10/04/2018 – BP teams up with Tesla to venture into battery storage for windfarm; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY – CURRENT OFAC LICENCE ISSUED TO BP ENABLING PROVISION OF GOODS, SERVICES AND SUPPORT BY CERTAIN US PERSONS, EXPIRES ON 30 SEPTEMBER; 09/04/2018 – BP SAYS TO DEVELOP SECOND PHASE OF OMAN’S KHAZZAN GAS FIELD; 16/04/2018 – BP U.S. LOWER 48 OPERATING COSTS SHOULD REMAIN SAME: LOONEY; 13/04/2018 – Norwegian major Statoil eyes future projects with Mexico’s Pemex; 11/04/2018 – Aker BP ASA: Minutes from the Annual General Meeting in Aker BP ASA; 22/03/2018 – PKO BP PKO.WA – ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD SAYS THAT IT WILL FOLLOW KNF GUIDELINES REGARDING PAYMENT OF FY 2017 DIVIDEND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 29,713 shares. Epoch Ptnrs Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). M&T Bancshares accumulated 13,594 shares. 17,995 were accumulated by Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt. Morgan Stanley reported 91,487 shares. Gw Henssler & Associates has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 886,068 shares. Pier Limited Com owns 75,229 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications stated it has 324 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 271,795 were reported by Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% or 6,700 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.04% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Stephens Ar holds 2,261 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 11,264 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.96 million activity. Sega Ronald M sold $382,326 worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) on Tuesday, February 12. GENDRON THOMAS A had sold 25,500 shares worth $2.39M. $187,096 worth of stock was sold by Taylor Matthew Freeman on Tuesday, February 12.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) stake by 4,046 shares to 34,015 valued at $4.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped Industrial Logistics Properties stake by 79,406 shares and now owns 300,652 shares. Valmont Industries Inc (NYSE:VMI) was raised too.