Kennedy Capital Management Has Cut Werner Enterprises (WERN) Position By $1.69 Million; BASF SE ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (BFFAF) Shorts Decreased By 24.62%

BASF SE ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:BFFAF) had a decrease of 24.62% in short interest. BFFAF's SI was 1.90 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 24.62% from 2.52 million shares previously. With 10,100 avg volume, 188 days are for BASF SE ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:BFFAF)'s short sellers to cover BFFAF's short positions. The stock increased 4.39% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $70.31. About 100 shares traded.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) stake by 28.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 49,684 shares as Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN)’s stock rose 15.40%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 123,382 shares with $4.21M value, down from 173,066 last quarter. Werner Enterprises Inc now has $2.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 1.07M shares traded or 75.29% up from the average. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 19/04/2018 – Tobii AB: Tobiis Business Unit President Oscar Werner to become CEO of CLX Communications; 20/04/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE DIRECTOR WERNER SPEAKS IN WASHINGTON; 01/05/2018 – Werner Recognized at Guard and Reserve Event; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $562.7 MLN VS $501.2 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 10/04/2018 – Werner, a campaign strategist at Public Citizen, is attending the hearing to draw attention to the social network’s failure to stop the misuse of its site during the 2016 presidential election; 09/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – DECLARED REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.09 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE OF 29 PCT FROM PRIOR QTRLY DIVIDEND; 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN – CHRIS WERNER WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT; 05/03/2018 Tennessee DOL: Real TN Stories: Cindy Cameron Ogle + Mike Werner

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company has market cap of $63.82 billion. It operates through five divisions: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. It has a 9.4 P/E ratio. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased Bank Ozk stake by 34,988 shares to 293,181 valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hilton Grand Vacations Inc stake by 44,308 shares and now owns 140,332 shares. Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Werner Enterprises has $42 highest and $4000 lowest target. $41.33’s average target is 20.71% above currents $34.24 stock price. Werner Enterprises had 6 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 3. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, April 2 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold WERN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 1.93% less from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 19,075 shares. Speece Thorson Capital Grp Inc Inc owns 253,354 shares. Clark Management Group Inc Inc holds 0.07% or 88,805 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 92 shares. Barclays Public Lc owns 48,054 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Group Ltd has 0.1% invested in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) for 1.73M shares. State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 5.14 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 4,702 shares stake. Mason Street Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN). 480 are held by Markston Intl Limited Liability Company. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 183,000 shares. 7,990 are held by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky.

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 7.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.66 per share. WERN’s profit will be $42.20 million for 14.03 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.