Kennedy Capital Management Has Cut Its Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Position; Community Bankers Trust (ESXB) Has 1.42 Sentiment

Community Bankers Trust Corp (ESXB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 27 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 19 reduced and sold their positions in Community Bankers Trust Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 12.67 million shares, down from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Community Bankers Trust Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 13 Increased: 19 New Position: 8.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) stake by 3.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 12,743 shares as Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)’s stock declined 2.04%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 315,405 shares with $12.86 million value, down from 328,148 last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services now has $1.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 13,016 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC)

Analysts await Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 16.28% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.86 per share. EFSC’s profit will be $26.89 million for 9.85 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Financial Services Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold EFSC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.60 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Inc reported 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Missouri-based Parkside Bankshares And Trust has invested 0.19% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Smith Moore holds 0.11% or 11,021 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De holds 154,555 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 52,274 shares. Financial Counselors Inc accumulated 50,454 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs holds 0.01% or 13,518 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,391 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kings Point Cap has 0.08% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Vanguard Gp Incorporated accumulated 1.16 million shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.11% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) or 250,528 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.02% or 4,900 shares. Gsa Llp reported 0.18% stake. Comml Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Ent Fincl owns 563,235 shares or 5.01% of their US portfolio.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) stake by 84,093 shares to 618,248 valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) stake by 151,565 shares and now owns 948,526 shares. Industrial Logistics Properties was raised too.

More notable recent Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s (NASDAQ:EFSC) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Preview For Enterprise Financial – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Trinity Shareholders Approve Merger of Trinity Capital Corporation With and Into Enterprise Financial Services Corp – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $23,628 activity.

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.57. About 551 shares traded. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (ESXB) has declined 14.41% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ESXB News: 26/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust 1Q EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Introductory Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Luncheon Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Bankers Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESXB); 09/03/2018 Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Discusses with ND Community Bankers & Credit Unions her Bipartisan Bill to Cut Red Tape, Protect ND; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Welcoming Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference

More notable recent Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Community Bankers Trust Corporation Reports Results for Second Quarter of 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for January 25, 2019 : ABBV, NEE, CL, APD, ERIC, DHI, LEA, HRC, IBKC, NEP, ABCB, ESXB – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding firm for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses in Virginia and Maryland. The company has market cap of $168.50 million. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans. It has a 11.83 P/E ratio. The firm also provides investment services; online and mobile banking products; safe deposit box facilities; and insurance and investment products.