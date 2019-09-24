Kennedy Capital Management Has Cut Its Denny’s (DENN) Stake by $1.03 Million; Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Shareholder Earnest Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $798,201 as Shares Rose

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Denny’s Corporation (DENN) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 51,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% . The institutional investor held 248,043 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09 million, down from 299,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Denny’s Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 290,519 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 45.55% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q EPS 15c; 14/03/2018 Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Denny’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6-7; 24/05/2018 – Denny’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 31; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q Rev $155.3M; 17/05/2018 – VP Dunn Gifts 700 Of Denny’s Corp; 31/05/2018 – Denny’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denny’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DENN); 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Same-Store Sales Up, Revenue Boosted by Accounting Change

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 7,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 193,943 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.68 million, down from 201,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $117.28. About 9.47 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 06/03/2018 – Anne Lester Says JPMorgan Is ‘Staying the Course’ With Market Strategies (Video); 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $139 Mn Of Prime Jumbo Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust From 2015 To 2017; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TAX REFORM AND REGULATORY CLIMATE GIVE HOPE OF USING MORE EXCESS CAPITAL TO EXPAND INTO NEW MARKETS; 15/05/2018 – Match Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Fitch: JPM Reports Record Quarter on Higher Volatility and Interest Rates; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.17 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – AEROFLOT AFLT.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 142 ROUBLES FROM 125 ROUBLES; 18/04/2018 – IMERYS WORKING WITH JPMORGAN AND ROTHSCHILD ON SALE OF ITS TILES BUSINESS

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) by 5,302 shares to 160,720 shares, valued at $10.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 702,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Emc Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:EMCI).

Analysts await Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. DENN’s profit will be $8.91M for 37.82 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Denny's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.78% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.12 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 2.27M shares to 5.54M shares, valued at $94.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horace Mann Educ (NYSE:HMN) by 16,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Altra Industrial (NASDAQ:AIMC).

