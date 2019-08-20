Kennedy Capital Management Has Cut By $1.21 Million Its Marten Transport LTD (MRTN) Holding; Td Capital Management Has Decreased By $9.83 Million Its Autozone (AZO) Position

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN) stake by 18.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 71,140 shares as Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN)’s stock rose 3.29%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 305,259 shares with $5.44 million value, down from 376,399 last quarter. Marten Transport Ltd now has $1.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.58. About 33,515 shares traded. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 4.20% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTN News: 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q OPER REV. $187.0M, EST. $188.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marten Transport Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTN); 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 19C; 07/03/2018 Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q EPS 19c; 07/03/2018 – Marten Transport Declares Dividend of 2.5c; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Net $10.3M; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Rev $187M; 27/03/2018 – Marten Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Td Capital Management Llc decreased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 40.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Td Capital Management Llc holds 14,375 shares with $14.72M value, down from 23,975 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $27.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $9.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1104.55. About 90,833 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd has 590 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Korea Invest owns 10,266 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% or 47,058 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Dupont Capital, Delaware-based fund reported 11,404 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 70,378 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 374 shares. Tealwood Asset stated it has 2,007 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP invested in 25,041 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Victory Capital Mngmt owns 67,110 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Yorktown Mngmt & has 0.14% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 420 shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Legal And General Public Limited Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.47% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 50,895 shares. Raymond James And Assocs invested 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Td Capital Management Llc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 5,208 shares to 7,368 valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1. It also upped First Tr Exchange Traded Fd stake by 156,146 shares and now owns 517,132 shares. Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) was raised too.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.70 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone has $1250 highest and $900 lowest target. $1042.79’s average target is -5.59% below currents $1104.55 stock price. AutoZone had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $1035 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) rating on Friday, June 21. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $1250 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $1050 target in Friday, March 29 report.

Analysts await Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. MRTN’s profit will be $15.85 million for 16.88 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Marten Transport, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased Summit Materials Inc Class A stake by 213,373 shares to 719,866 valued at $11.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) stake by 26,554 shares and now owns 259,438 shares. Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) was raised too.

