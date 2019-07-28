Kennedy Capital Management Has Boosted National Bank Holdings Class A (NBHC) Stake; Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) Had 2 Bulls

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased National Bank Holdings Corp Class A (NBHC) stake by 885.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc acquired 178,509 shares as National Bank Holdings Corp Class A (NBHC)’s stock rose 7.87%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 198,672 shares with $6.61M value, up from 20,163 last quarter. National Bank Holdings Corp Class A now has $1.15B valuation. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 120,505 shares traded or 3.59% up from the average. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 0.38% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 3 855 CENTS; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 07/03/2018 National Bank Holdings Corp. Chief Accounting Officer Michael J. Daley to Resig; 26/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings 1Q EPS 27c; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: NBHC 1Q EPS 27C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS NAMES SVP BIRKANS TO BECOME CFO; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 35C; 21/05/2018 – Brendan W. Zahl, Executive Vice President at Community Banks of Colorado, elected Chair of the Colorado Bankers Association; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Raises Quarter Dividend to 14c Vs. 9c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY INCOME PER SHARE $0.27

Among 4 analysts covering Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Avis Budget Group had 10 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has "Hold" rating given on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CAR in report on Wednesday, March 6 with "Buy" rating. The stock of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has "Buy" rating given on Friday, February 22 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned "Buy" rating on Monday, February 11 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has "Sell" rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold NBHC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 0.29% more from 27.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Management Lc stated it has 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). 17,921 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd. The New York-based Art Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.02% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). 25,892 were accumulated by Comerica Bancorp. 12,596 were accumulated by Voya Invest Mngmt Lc. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) stated it has 4,449 shares. Fragasso Group Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 12,596 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Alps Advsrs Incorporated has 11,810 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 4.02M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 34,855 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 813,217 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) stake by 70,701 shares to 303,488 valued at $5.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) stake by 124,002 shares and now owns 345,008 shares. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) was reduced too.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $148.01 million activity. SRS Investment Management – LLC bought $148.01 million worth of stock or 4.19 million shares.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 576,875 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has declined 24.08% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group Backs FY Rev $9.2B-$9.45B; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget to Terminate Shareholder Rights Plan; 24/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – APPOINTED JAGDEEP PAHWA AND CARL SPARKS AS DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET – SRS AGREED TO STANDSTILL & VOTING COMMITMENTS BEGINNING ON DATE OF NEW COOPERATION AGREEMENT AND ENDING ON EARLIER OF JANUARY 25, 2020; 30/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Brings Connected Cars to Europe with Groupe PSA Partnership; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET 1Q NET REV. $2.0B, EST. $1.92B; 24/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF THE BOARD FROM TWELVE TO FOURTEEN DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018; 04/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP SAYS ON APRIL 30, UNIT ISSUED $400 MLN OF ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES WITH A MATURITY OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group: SRS Agrees to Support All Co Nominees at the 2018 Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY’S SLATE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING ALSO INCLUDES GLENN LURIE AND FRANCIS SHAMMO, NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEES

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.74 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Americas and International. It has a 17.59 P/E ratio. It operates the Avis brand car rental system with approximately 5,550 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure divisions of the travel industry; the Budget brand vehicle rental system with approximately 4,050 car rental locations, which serve the value-conscious divisions of the industry; and the Zipcar brand, a membership car sharing network that provides vehicles to approximately 1 million members.