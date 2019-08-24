Kennedy Capital Management Has Boosted Its National Bank Holdings Class A (NBHC) Position; Hawaiian Holdings (HA)’s Sentiment Is 1.36

Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 103 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 76 sold and trimmed positions in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 44.00 million shares, up from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Hawaiian Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 51 Increased: 74 New Position: 29.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased National Bank Holdings Corp Class A (NBHC) stake by 885.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc acquired 178,509 shares as National Bank Holdings Corp Class A (NBHC)’s stock declined 4.27%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 198,672 shares with $6.61 million value, up from 20,163 last quarter. National Bank Holdings Corp Class A now has $1.00B valuation. The stock decreased 3.38% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $32.3. About 110,349 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: NBHC 1Q EPS 27C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 35C; 07/03/2018 National Bank Holdings Corp. Chief Accounting Officer Michael J. Daley to Resig; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.8% of National Bank Holdings; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 35C; 21/05/2018 – Brendan W. Zahl, Executive Vice President at Community Banks of Colorado, elected Chair of the Colorado Bankers Association; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 18% FROM R3.8 BLN TO R4.5 BLN; 26/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings 1Q EPS 27c; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS REPORTS 56% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Raises Quarter Dividend to 14c Vs. 9c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY INCOME PER SHARE $0.27

More notable recent National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) CEO Tim Laney on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About About Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “National Bank Holdings (NBHC) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c – StreetInsider.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Date for 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold NBHC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 0.29% more from 27.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 25,892 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested in 0% or 224,862 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 0.02% or 406,527 shares in its portfolio. Spark Limited Liability Corp holds 47,800 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 6,574 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 26,378 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 338 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 4.02 million shares. Legal And General Group Pcl owns 61,517 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Manufacturers Life Co The stated it has 18,010 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 50,012 shares. Sei Invs reported 0.03% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Ameriprise Finance Inc has 436,563 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) stake by 62,358 shares to 165,363 valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) stake by 51,715 shares and now owns 473,160 shares. Hill (NYSE:HRC) was reduced too.

Third Avenue Management Llc holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. for 1.37 million shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 162,200 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, U S Global Investors Inc has 1.22% invested in the company for 97,309 shares. The New York-based Midas Management Corp has invested 1.01% in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 67,125 shares.

The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 674,467 shares traded or 10.78% up from the average. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) has declined 34.70% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 24/05/2018 – Qantas says has been given more time to clarify description of Chinese territories; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Total Operations Traffic Up 6.1%; 12/03/2018 – HA SEES 1Q CAPACITY UP 4.0% TO UP 5.0%, SAW UP 3.0% TO UP 5.0%; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS UPDATES EXPECTED METRICS ON NEW ACCOUNTING; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Sees 2Q Capacity Up 5% to 7%; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY SHR $0.56; 09/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: Load Factor Increased 1.5 Points to 86.5% in March; 09/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC – MARCH TOTAL TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 8.6% ON AN INCREASE OF 6.7% IN CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES); 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ECONOMIC FUEL COST PER GALLON $2.05 TO $2.15 & ON GAAP BASIS $2.12 TO $2.22; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC SEES GAAP FULL YEAR 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 5.4% TO UP 8.9%