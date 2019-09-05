Kennedy Capital Management Has Boosted Its Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Position by $315,960; Share Value Rose; American Intl. Group (AIG) Shareholder Beach Investment Counsel Trimmed Holding

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in American Intl. Group (AIG) by 58.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 22,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 15,948 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, down from 38,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in American Intl. Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 2.75 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS SOLD HIS LARGE STAKE IN AIG – FORBES, CITING; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – AIG Expands Presence in Pension Risk Transfer Market

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 26,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The institutional investor held 749,531 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47 million, up from 723,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Holding Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 2.82M shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 24/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 13,200 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Commerce holds 41,183 shares. Connecticut-based Sound Shore Management Ct has invested 3.7% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Carroll Finance Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 636 shares. Argent Tru has 0.09% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Prudential Plc has 129,429 shares. 16.85M are held by Macquarie Gp Ltd. Cna Fincl reported 74,881 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Partnership reported 129 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd holds 0% or 217 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Trading Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.27% or 52,800 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 3,266 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 772 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And, a Japan-based fund reported 758,424 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 0.32% or 241,793 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40 million for 13.02 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 5,566 shares to 18,170 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 130,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (NYSE:GHL) by 42,810 shares to 204,897 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp by 115,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 816,067 shares, and cut its stake in Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI).