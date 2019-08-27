Kennedy Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Rogers (ROG); Marathon Trading Investment Management Holds Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM)

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2332.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 86,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 90,007 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $73.97. About 5.65 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: LETTER ASKS FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CFIUS STATUS; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom said that it will not sell any critical national security assets to any foreign companies if its deal to buy chipmaker Qualcomm is approved; 12/03/2018 – Trump issues order prohibiting Broadcom’s bid to take over Qualcomm; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 13/03/2018 – The Morning Ledger: Trump Blocks Qualcomm Deal on Security Concerns; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – BROADCOM HAS BEEN INTERACTING WITH CFIUS “FOR WEEKS” AND MADE TWO WRITTEN SUBMISSIONS TO CFIUS; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Former Chairman Seeks Funding for Buyout, FT Reports; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 12/03/2018 – Trump Takes Qualcomm Off the Market — Heard on the Street

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Rogers Corporation (ROG) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 7,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 62,145 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87M, up from 54,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $126.07. About 173,664 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Bancshares accumulated 3,653 shares. Eam Limited Company invested in 9,866 shares. Stanley has invested 0.28% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 8,271 shares. Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Cambridge Inv Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). 155,683 are held by Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 15,825 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc owns 2,602 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 18,800 shares. Mackenzie accumulated 0.01% or 25,203 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 1,512 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,335 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 43,598 shares to 210,744 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) by 33,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,141 shares, and cut its stake in America’s Car (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Limited owns 0.19% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2.21M shares. South State Corp accumulated 4,152 shares. Signaturefd Ltd owns 7,741 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank accumulated 154,153 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Management owns 88,222 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Marco Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 237,139 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd holds 0.1% or 103,112 shares. Everett Harris And Ca owns 46,031 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.11 million shares. Bell Fincl Bank invested in 0.58% or 37,841 shares. Fort Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.13% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability reported 7,015 shares stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security has 1.63% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 39,308 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 338 shares.