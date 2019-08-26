Kennedy Capital Management Decreased Union Bankshares (UBSH) Position by $1.32 Million as Shares Were Volatile; As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Lifted Stake by $1.00 Million

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 226.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 13,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 4,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (UBSH) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 41,401 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 405,734 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12 million, down from 447,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded or 30.31% up from the average. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 10/04/2018 – Union Bank & Trust Announces Acquisition Of Outfitter Advisors; 14/05/2018 – UNION BANK NIGERIA SEES 2018 PRETAX AT NGN20.2B VS NGN15.5B Y/Y; 08/03/2018 – SCHNEIDMANS MAY SEEK TO BUY UNION BANK: CALCALIST; 07/03/2018 – PHILIPPINES’ UNION BANK ELECTS MICHAEL REGINO AS DIRECTOR; 24/05/2018 – CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 3.03 PCT VS 3.30 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC UBN.LG – FY 2017 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 66.7 BLN NAIRA VS 65.0 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – ISRAELI REGULATOR MAY NIX MIZRAHI-UNION BANK DEAL: GLOBES; 23/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS 100% PROVISION HAS BEEN MADE IN ACCOUNT; 09/03/2018 – India’s Union Bank says has $45 mln direct exposure to Nirav Modi, Gitanjali firms; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S UNION BANK EXEC SAYS HAS TOTAL EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 120 BLN RUPEES TO BORROWER REFERRED TO NCLT BY RBI IN TWO LISTS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

