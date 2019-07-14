Kennedy Capital Management Decreased Summit Financial Group (SMMF) Holding by $1.71 Million; Antero Res (AR) Valuation Declined While Hap Trading Lowered Position

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc (SMMF) by 51.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 65,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,241 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 127,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Summit Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.4. About 6,928 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SMMF News: 26/04/2018 – SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC SMMF.O – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASED 18.2 PERCENT TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMMF); 23/03/2018 Steven W. Lieberman Is Recognized, For A Record 16th Consecutive Year, As Summit Financial Resources Inc.’s Investment Leader; 26/04/2018 – Summit Financial 1Q EPS 60c; 08/05/2018 – Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 78.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 166,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,146 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399,000, down from 211,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 5.66M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. The insider RADY PAUL M bought $50,085. The insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M. 16.09M Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares with value of $99.30M were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assets Mgmt Lc reported 29,000 shares. Hbk Invests LP accumulated 298,255 shares. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 541,192 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 2,228 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd reported 10,764 shares stake. Menlo Advsr Limited Company owns 370,590 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 40 shares. World Asset Management has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Wellington Grp Llp holds 198,243 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny holds 12,827 shares. Oppenheimer And Co has 35,867 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1.18 million shares.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (Put) (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 691,100 shares to 799,200 shares, valued at $10.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 41,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 233.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AR’s profit will be $12.36M for 32.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.74% negative EPS growth.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yrc Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 201,005 shares to 600,217 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emc Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:EMCI) by 30,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold SMMF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.99 million shares or 6.06% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Tctc Hldg Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Dimensional Fund LP holds 0% or 172,844 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company reported 3,978 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt owns 0.11% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 47,600 shares. Northern Tru owns 120,622 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street reported 0% stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 1,106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Management Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 95,241 shares. Pacific Ridge Prtn Limited reported 1.26% stake. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Fifth Third Natl Bank invested in 47,532 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management holds 62,241 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 13,282 shares.

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $6.84 million for 12.22 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.