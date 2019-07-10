Kennedy Capital Management Decreased Position in Cousins Properties (CUZ) by $3.28 Million as Stock Rose; 3M (MMM) Holder Orleans Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $165.7. About 4.30M shares traded or 27.92% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 364,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.51M, down from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cousins Properties Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.71. About 1.20 million shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has risen 3.41% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING

More notable recent Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cousins Properties (CUZ) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Why Is Cousins Properties (CUZ) Down 3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Zacks.com” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Cousins Properties (CUZ), TIER REIT (TIER) Stockholders Approve Merger – StreetInsider.com” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Rayonier Inc. (RYN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI) by 53,089 shares to 219,499 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 4,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 305,056 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0% or 25,155 shares in its portfolio. 138,510 are held by Narwhal Cap. Amer Intll Grp stated it has 1.10 million shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 93,447 shares. 236,656 are owned by First Tru L P. First Mercantile Trust Com holds 0.05% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) or 21,011 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Moreover, Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has 0.11% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Proshare Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Weiss Multi has invested 1.43% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Apg Asset Management Us Inc reported 4.11 million shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 945,707 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Veritable Lp reported 29,856 shares.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $96.79 million for 14.28 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Another trade for 13,499 shares valued at $2.70 million was sold by THULIN INGE G. $1.63M worth of stock was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. Keel Paul A sold $1.87 million worth of stock or 9,410 shares. Another trade for 16,065 shares valued at $3.22M was made by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. Lindekugel Jon T had sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19 million on Thursday, February 7.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $130.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Corp (NYSE:T) by 19,700 shares to 72,633 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 21,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 20.31 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.