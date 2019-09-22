Kennedy Capital Management Decreased Omnicell (OMCL) Stake by $3.91 Million; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lifted Its United Technologies Com (UTX) Position by $382,850; Stock Value Declined

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 45,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 204,769 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.62M, down from 250,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 197,424 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 94.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 2,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 6,052 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $787,000, up from 3,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 4.81 million shares traded or 63.45% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.25 million for 36.48 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership reported 4,061 shares. Martin Company Incorporated Tn accumulated 1.4% or 54,614 shares. State Street holds 1.18M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 40,600 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.58 million shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Wellington Management Gp Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.33 million shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 4,000 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Llc invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). C M Bidwell Assocs holds 0.12% or 1,375 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Aperio Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Zacks Invest Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 7,246 shares. Bb&T holds 5,702 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Us Holdings Inc by 22,967 shares to 272,647 shares, valued at $11.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 260,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 348,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi owns 32,267 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associate Corporation has invested 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 0.03% or 1,202 shares. Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) invested 1.47% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rdl holds 0.2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,243 shares. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership holds 474,151 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund owns 16,916 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Park Oh owns 13,311 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc, Texas-based fund reported 2,234 shares. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.32% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 219,729 are owned by Sei. First National Bank Of Omaha holds 0.84% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 98,889 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 693,947 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Division holds 116,759 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Bragg Fincl Advsr reported 62,894 shares stake.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21,629 shares to 73,334 shares, valued at $14.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC) by 1,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,371 shares, and cut its stake in Impinj Inc Com.