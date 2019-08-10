Kennedy Capital Management Decreased Its 1St Source (SRCE) Holding by $679,844 as Shares Rose; Tci Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $13.89 Million as Stock Price Rose

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in 1St Source Corporation (SRCE) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 15,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 147,209 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, down from 162,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 1St Source Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.91. About 28,015 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 17.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 835.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 73,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,288 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.63M, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – There’s a lot riding on Apple earnings Tuesday, including the potential for it to jump start the tech sector â€” and possibly the market â€” if it issues a strong report with good guidance; 25/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apple to Expand Secure Wireless Chip Beyond Payments; 24/04/2018 – SWATCH CEO SAYS THERE IS SPACE IN WATCH MARKET FOR APPLE, AND FOR OTHERS INCLUDING SWATCH GROUP; 01/05/2018 – Apple Boosts Share Buyback Plan by $100 Billion, Lifts Dividend; 24/05/2018 – IBT: Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Now Has Showrunners; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 20/04/2018 – Apple is one example of a technology giant that has eaten into the domain of other industries, such as games, music, photography and media; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control; 18/05/2018 – Apple $1.8 Billion Tax Arrears Payment Eases Pressure on Ireland; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS BASED ON CHANNEL CHECKS WITH SUPPLIERS, CURRENT EXPECTATION FOR NEW IPHONES PRODUCTION ABOUT 80-90 MLN UNITS FOR H2

More notable recent 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Northern Trust (NTRS) is Worth Betting on Now – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: 1st Source Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2018. More interesting news about 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “1st Source (SRCE) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “1st Source (SRCE) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Analysts await 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SRCE’s profit will be $22.48 million for 12.76 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by 1st Source Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.30% negative EPS growth.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Materials Inc Class A by 213,373 shares to 719,866 shares, valued at $11.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 23,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold SRCE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based United Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 1,200 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 25,966 shares. 5,651 are owned by Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Co. Kennedy Cap Mngmt owns 147,209 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Company owns 0% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 85,478 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust invested in 0.18% or 100,000 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 48,630 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Bancshares accumulated 7.23 million shares. Prescott Grp Incorporated Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 10,000 shares. Sei Invs Communication, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,385 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 29,300 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 9,279 shares. Moreover, Wellington Grp Llp has 0.01% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Zacks Inv reported 32,060 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IVE, AAPL, IBM, CMCSA: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 6, 2019 : AMD, TVIX, QQQ, AZN, AAPL, TQQQ, ACB, SQQQ, HMY, SNAP, RDS/B, F – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Better Than Feared: Apple Impresses Analysts With iPhone Sales, Return To Hope For China – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Card May Launch in Early August – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd has invested 5.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northwest Counselors Ltd Liability accumulated 1.67% or 22,695 shares. Scott Selber Inc has 3.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company owns 23,485 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs owns 49,758 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 3.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0.6% or 723,950 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 577,552 shares. First Interstate Bank owns 73,237 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Quantbot Tech LP has 0.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 42,248 shares. Whittier holds 2.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 391,549 shares. Ci Investments Inc stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1St Source Bank & Trust stated it has 1.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).