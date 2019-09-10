Kennedy Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) by $1.54 Million as Stock Value Rose; First United Bank Trust Position In Roper Technologies (ROP) Was Has Raised

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 77.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 2,195 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $751,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $18 during the last trading session, reaching $356.96. About 593,987 shares traded or 25.68% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 57,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 247,390 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 304,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 607,120 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “COPT seeks change to traffic plan for Patriot Ridge – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “COPT to Build Four-Building Campus for Yulista at Redstone Gateway – Business Wire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “COPT wrapping up $6M in upgrades at 250 W. Pratt St. (Photos) – Baltimore Business Journal” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “COPT Completes Data Center Shell Joint Venture – Business Wire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 9,228 shares to 96,910 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 57,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,816 shares, and has risen its stake in First Busey Corporation.

Analysts await Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.5 per share. OFC’s profit will be $55.33M for 14.69 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Corporate Office Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $9,716 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Limited Co invested in 0.05% or 130,115 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research accumulated 69,670 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 163,280 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 95,000 shares. Hanson And Doremus Mgmt accumulated 743 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 58,635 shares. Axa invested in 0.02% or 192,078 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% stake. Green Street Investors Llc accumulated 101,400 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Pcl has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Moreover, First Mercantile Trust has 0.14% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 22,485 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia reported 7,411 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 346,310 shares. Prio Wealth Lp holds 0.74% or 46,168 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 24,778 shares. Brinker Cap reported 3,851 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank And holds 945 shares. 81 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Stephens Ar owns 490 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 1,715 were accumulated by Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc. The California-based Destination Wealth has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). First Republic Invest Management Inc accumulated 179,763 shares. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stephens Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 31,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 9,405 shares to 15,362 shares, valued at $829,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dow Jones Us Technology (IYW) by 1,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,208 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces New Segment Structure NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces Record Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.