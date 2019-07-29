Kennedy Capital Management Cut Its American Equity Investment Life Hldgs (AEL) Holding by $493,263; Market Value Declined; As Miller Herman (MLHR) Share Value Rose, Venator Capital Management LTD Has Raised Its Position

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (MLHR) by 35.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,600 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 39,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Miller Herman Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 112,246 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 17.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q Adj EPS 50c; 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future; 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q EPS 49c; 07/03/2018 Herman Miller: Andrew Lock, President, Herman Miller International, Will Retire, Effective July 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR); 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Hldgs (AEL) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 18,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 323,654 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75M, down from 341,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Equity Investment Life Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 262,268 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has risen 2.85% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.58% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE; 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold MLHR shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 44.39 million shares or 1.77% less from 45.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 903,717 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sit Invest Assocs accumulated 5,700 shares. California-based Globeflex Lp has invested 0.18% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Moreover, Zacks Management has 0.04% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 53,064 shares. Ajo LP reported 77,706 shares. 85,511 were accumulated by Cambiar Limited Co. Citigroup invested in 15,892 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 50,142 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Lc has invested 0.08% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 177,565 shares. South Dakota Council has 68,400 shares. Qs Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 124,616 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 773 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 11,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 76 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 81.78 million shares or 1.37% less from 82.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Charles Schwab Invest holds 0.02% or 1.10 million shares. Mackay Shields Llc reported 65,237 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Limited invested in 0.19% or 4.17 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Moody Natl Bank Tru Division accumulated 149 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Piedmont Inv Advsr has 23,047 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 1.51M were accumulated by Snow Capital L P. Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 29,065 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 68,141 are owned by Kepos Capital Limited Partnership. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 111,141 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL).

Analysts await American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.95 per share. AEL’s profit will be $86.35M for 6.73 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by American Equity Investment Life Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.06% negative EPS growth.