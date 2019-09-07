Kennedy Capital Management Cut Holding in Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) as Valuation Declined; Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Holder Deccan Value Investors LP Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Declined

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 178,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 6.07M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.48 million, down from 6.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 1.42M shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 M Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance by $0.18 and $0.30, Respectively; Raises Full Year 2018 Guidance; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Believe Herbalife Well-Positioned for Future; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance b; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 7 PCT TO $1.2 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle; 25/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s bet against Herbalife was ‘dangerous,’ CNBC’s Scott Wapner says; 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global; 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – CASH PURCHASE PRICE IN TENDER OFFER SHALL NOT BE GREATER THAN $54.00 NOR LESS THAN $49.00 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – Herbalife Healthy Breakfast Survey Reveals Asia Pacific Consumers Would Be Motivated To Eat Breakfast Daily If It Is More Convenient and Readily Accessible

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group Inc (NGS) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 61,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% . The institutional investor held 277,366 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, down from 338,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Natural Gas Services Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.84M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.17. About 60,861 shares traded. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has declined 26.92% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NGS News: 10/05/2018 – Natural Gas Services 1Q EPS 2c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Natural Gas Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGS); 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 03/05/2018 – Tribal Leaders and United Mine Workers Call on Central Arizona Project Board to Show Good Faith in NGS Power Negotiations with; 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES NGS TESTS COVERAGE FOR ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS; 01/05/2018 – Hopi Tribe, United Mine Workers And Peabody Seek Judgment Affirming CAP’s Legal Obligation To Purchase NGS Power; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ctDNA Dynamic Monitoring and Its Role of Prognosis in Stage II to IIIA NSCLC by NGS; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The EndRAD Trial: Eliminating Total Body Irradiation (TBI) for NGS-MRD Negative Children, Adolescents, and; 21/03/2018 – Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2021 Focus on Application (Crops and Livestock) & Product Type (Kits and Consumables, Instruments and Others) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $88.35 million for 14.60 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Retail Bank De reported 0% stake. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Trexquant Investment LP has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech invested 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Voloridge Mgmt Llc accumulated 7,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Legal & General Gp Pcl owns 0.01% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 392,113 shares. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 4,132 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 8,528 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T Bancshares Corporation accumulated 0% or 5,153 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability owns 129 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru stated it has 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hbk Lp stated it has 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Global Investors invested in 0.27% or 15.82M shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 97,482 shares to 598,107 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 44,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold NGS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.37 million shares or 1.50% less from 11.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Partners invested in 0% or 78,727 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) for 72,957 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon invested in 74,686 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corporation invested in 305,551 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Ltd Company accumulated 1.05% or 227,241 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 3,803 shares stake. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) for 200,273 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 26,774 shares. Amer International Gp Incorporated has 0% invested in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) for 7,959 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Northern Trust reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 19,550 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Punch Assocs Invest Mngmt Inc reported 438,501 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can has 814 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

