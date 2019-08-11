Kennedy Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Ttm Technologies (TTMI); Jm Smucker (SJM) Stake Has Upped by Nordea Investment Management Ab

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (TTMI) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 200,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.40% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ttm Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 719,231 shares traded. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has declined 39.64% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 16/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ TTM Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTMI); 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $700M-$750M; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 09/05/2018 – TTM Technologies: James K. Bass Resigns From Board; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies 1Q EPS 9c; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 34C TO 40C, EST. 33C; 23/03/2018 TTM Tech Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Anaren, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management Buys New 2.2% Position in TTM Tech

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Jm Smucker (SJM) by 272.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 69,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 94,882 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.05M, up from 25,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Jm Smucker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $111.84. About 655,880 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Pays Up For Nutrish Pet-food Brand, May Sell Pillsbury Division — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker Voluntarily Recalls Specific Lots of 2 Varieties of Milo’s Kitchen Dog Treats; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Ainsworth Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $1.7 Billion; 01/05/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER: BARRY C. DUNAWAY TO RETIRE; 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN, AFTER AN ESTIMATED TAX BENEFIT OF $200 MLN; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $55 MLN EXPECTED WITHIN FIRST THREE YEARS AFTER ACQUISITION; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 06/03/2018 – US challenges JM Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 677,283 shares to 455,958 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 45,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,702 shares, and cut its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold TTMI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 111.91 million shares or 1.64% more from 110.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) for 65,656 shares. Riverhead Cap Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Moreover, Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) for 7,858 shares. First Advisors Lp owns 0% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) for 39,469 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 129,697 shares. Assetmark owns 3,874 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Cap Management Inc holds 0.37% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Co reported 0% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 0% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) for 4,103 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset invested in 652,644 shares. Aperio Lc invested 0% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Amalgamated National Bank reported 0% stake. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc accumulated 13,143 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TTM Technologies (TTMI) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TTM Technologies Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for TTMI – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TTM Technologies (TTMI) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TTM Technologies, Inc. Appoints Chantel E. Lenard as New Board Member – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), The Stock That Dropped 25% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pentair (NYSE:PNR) by 120,755 shares to 715,481 shares, valued at $31.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 19,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,700 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).