Kennedy Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Chico’s Fas (CHS); As Manulife Fincl (MFC) Stock Declined, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Lifted by $12.42 Million Its Stake

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Manulife Fincl Corp (MFC) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 776,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 7.84 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.62 million, up from 7.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Fincl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 259,803 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS TERMINATES OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 21/05/2018 – Christos Tsaravas to lead Swiss business expansion for Manulife Asset Management; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial Plans to Issue $600 Million Debentures Due 2028; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: WASTE CONNECTIONS STILL AMONG BIGGEST HOLDS; 11/04/2018 – MANULIFE REPORTS EMBEDDED VALUE OF $49.2B AT END OF 2017; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – INTENDS TO ISSUE $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.317% FIXED/FLOATING SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE MAY 9, 2028; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 09/05/2018 – Manulife Completed Its Previously Announced Offering of $600M Principal Amount of Subordinated Debentures

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chico’s Fas Inc (CHS) by 129.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 525,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 931,003 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, up from 405,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chico’s Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1. About 443,742 shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES DOWN 5.9 PCT; 05/03/2018 CHICO’S FAS INC CHS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 15/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in More Than 2 Yrs; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS to offer Chico’s Brand Apparel and Accessories on Amazon; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Capex $60 Million to $70 Million; 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 7km WSW of Chico, CA; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Sales Down Mid-Single Digits; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Comparable Sales Down Low-to-Mid Single Digits; 08/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS’ lntimate Apparel Brand, Soma, Debuts on QVC; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMAZON

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crh Medical Corp by 402,140 shares to 4.72M shares, valued at $12.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 59,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,938 shares, and cut its stake in Colliers Intl.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 29,471 shares to 215,880 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 45,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,702 shares, and cut its stake in United Community Banks Inc (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHS shares while 56 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 114.77 million shares or 4.68% less from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,116 were reported by Susquehanna International Gru Ltd Liability Partnership. One Trading Lp accumulated 0% or 7,604 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd owns 70,379 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highlander Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 100 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 2.58 million shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 53,627 shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, California-based fund reported 116,608 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP owns 2,501 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 218,500 shares. Principal Group Inc accumulated 0% or 1.11 million shares. Raymond James Associate owns 21,461 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 241,965 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Contrarius Mngmt reported 2.02M shares. Illinois-based First Advsrs Lp has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).