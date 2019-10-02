Kennedy Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Cyrusone (CONE); Pictet Asset Management LTD Cut Holding in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) as Share Value Rose

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 34,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The institutional investor held 186,404 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.33M, down from 220,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 6.51 million shares traded or 22.95% up from the average. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVENUE $2.82 BLN VS $2.71 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Net $266.3M; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVPAR DECREASED 4.3% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT COMPANY’S LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and lnvenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array; 10/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL: NEW $2.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – MGM Growth Properties to Pay $625M to MGM Resorts for Developed Real Estate Assets; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Cash Balance at March 31 Was $1.5 Billion; 07/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International To Host Analyst And Investor Day; 24/04/2018 – FOX5 Las Vegas: #ICYMI MGM Resorts plans to a build solar array and shift to renewable energy as one of the main power

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 56.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 70,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 196,155 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.32M, up from 125,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.92. About 895,725 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $172.07M for 20.54 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.07 million activity. SALEM PAUL J bought $20.32M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Wednesday, May 8.

