Kennedy Capital Management Boosted Stake in Reading International Class A (RDI) by $1.10 Million as Valuation Declined; Bulldog Investors Cut Holding in Central Secs Com (CET) by $5.67 Million as Stock Value Rose

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Central Secs Corp Com (CET) by 37.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 202,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 344,881 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88 million, down from 547,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Central Secs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $780.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.65. About 9,752 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 10.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.62% the S&P500.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Reading International Inc Class A (RDI) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 73,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300,344 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, up from 226,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Reading International Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.87. About 15,003 shares traded. Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) has declined 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.04% the S&P500. Some Historical RDI News: 24/04/2018 – Reading Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 10 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Reading International Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDI); 16/03/2018 – Reading International 4Q EPS 32c; 26/03/2018 – Reading Short-Interest Ratio Rises 106% to 9 Days; 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q EPS 13c; 10/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Results Announced by Reading International; 16/04/2018 – READING INTERNATIONAL INC – CALIFORNIA COURT OF APPEALS HAS STAYED ALL TRIAL COURT PROCEEDINGS AND ISSUED AN ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE; 10/05/2018 – READING INTERNATIONAL INC RDI.O – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.13; 10/05/2018 – Date of Webcast for First Quarter 2018 Results Announced by Reading International; 16/03/2018 – Reading International 4Q Rev $71.8M

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) by 191,402 shares to 470,224 shares, valued at $13.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 24,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,377 shares, and cut its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC).

More notable recent Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Cypress Semiconductor Shares Jumped 12% on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Reading International Introduces a Cinematic Feast – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “DAVIDsTEA Announces Board Changes and Updates Strategic Alternatives Process – GlobeNewswire” on March 08, 2018. More interesting news about Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Theatres Mililani Presents Dinner With a Movie – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Date of 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Announced by Reading International – Business Wire” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold RDI shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 8.42 million shares or 0.40% less from 8.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) for 17,894 shares. 11,800 were reported by Elkhorn Prtn Partnership. 100,000 are owned by Cove Street Llc. Jupiter Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). 18,320 were accumulated by Schnieders Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 25,699 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,749 shares. Amer Grp, New York-based fund reported 10,708 shares. White Pine Cap Limited Co has 131,105 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). Jpmorgan Chase Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 78,067 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 4,146 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 24,425 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 21,096 shares stake.

More important recent Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Year-End Distribution – Business Wire” on November 02, 2018, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Dividend – Business Wire”, Businesswire.com published: “Central Securities Corporation Announces Reinvestment Price of Shares for Distribution Payable December 20, 2018 – Business Wire” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Central Securities Corporation Announces Appointment of President – Business Wire” with publication date: March 21, 2018.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $225.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp Com Cl A by 309,400 shares to 341,313 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco High Income Trust (VLT) by 42,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd (APF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Susquehanna Intl Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 23,223 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 33,118 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Gradient Invests Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 3 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Zuckerman Invest Group Lc stated it has 38,925 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Cwm Llc has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Diversified Trust has 0.02% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Shaker Finance Limited Liability has invested 3.81% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Raymond James Associates has invested 0.02% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Neville Rodie And Shaw owns 0.08% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 25,925 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability holds 21,797 shares. Ent Fincl Ser Corporation reported 0.06% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 9,490 shares for 0% of their portfolio.