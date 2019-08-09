Kennedy Capital Management Boosted Mylan N.V. (MYL) Holding; Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Efg Asset Management Americas Boosted by $526,176 Its Holding

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 2,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,932 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 17,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $202.21. About 20.25M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: LG struggling to meet Apple’s OLED display demand – report; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG SEES 100M OLED PANEL SUPPLY TO APPLE THIS YR: THE BELL; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)sf; 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX; 23/05/2018 – Apple began replacing batteries earlier this year; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N.V. (MYL) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 19,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 122,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, up from 103,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $19.53. About 4.94M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202671 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 14/05/2018 – NICE RECOMMENDS EXTAVIA, COPAXONE, AVONEX, REBIF FOR MS; 28/03/2018 – Mylan Introduces Symfi™ Triple Combo Once-Daily HIV Treatment in the U.S; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN AND MAPI TO PARTNER TO DEVELOP GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 52.9%; 24/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: WorkForce West Virginia to host informational meeting for former Mylan employees; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV -CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS CONTINUE TO NEGOTIATE FOR COMMERCIALIZING PRODUCT IN ADDITIONAL TERRITORIES; 23/05/2018 – MYLAN, AMNEAL SUN PHARMA LOSE CHALLENGE TO EPILEPSY DRUG; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 03/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Re-Submits Biologics License Application for CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset Management holds 5.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 78,805 shares. Zuckerman Gru Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,535 shares. Bahl & Gaynor owns 596,386 shares. 12,945 were reported by Asset Mgmt Inc. Fayerweather Charles has 4.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 26,043 are owned by Fcg Advsr Ltd. Horizon Lc holds 17,729 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Narwhal Capital Mngmt has invested 3.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hollencrest Cap holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 32,408 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 761,502 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Driehaus Mngmt Limited Liability holds 3,954 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd, a Singapore-based fund reported 11,627 shares. The Wisconsin-based Wisconsin Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,273 shares. Check Management Ca owns 11,986 shares.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,379 shares to 4,978 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingevity Corp by 12,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,305 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple grew Q3 app sales – BofAML – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Q3 2019 Earnings Preview: iPhone & China Sales – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Updates MacOS to Address Zoom Vulnerability – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc by 43,135 shares to 45,629 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 111,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,545 shares, and cut its stake in Sm Energy Company (NYSE:SM).

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SYMC, MYL, YELP – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/29/2019: MYL, EXAS, GHDX, SNY, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: U.S., China Resume Trade Talks – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Stocks Mixed as Trump Takes Aim at Fed – Schaeffers Research” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,293.33 down -36.88 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf International State Bank (Uk) reported 0.06% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gemmer Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL).