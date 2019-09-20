Kennedy Capital Management Boosted Extreme Networks (EXTR) Stake by $4.21 Million; Motley Fool Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Mercadolibre (MELI) by $2.38 Million as Stock Price Rose

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 91.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 702,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.52 million, up from 768,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.15M market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 305,624 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q EPS 1c-EPS 8c; 24/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Jun 15; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Extreme Networks, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 24,387 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.92 million, down from 28,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $552.53. About 117,044 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $896.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 1,129 shares to 21,275 shares, valued at $23.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Co has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 3,528 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.12% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 15,394 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Cheyne Capital Management (Uk) Llp has 2,000 shares. Symmetry Peak Ltd Llc owns 1,250 shares. Moreover, Capital Intl Ltd Ca has 0.13% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 866 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc reported 7,510 shares stake. Lord Abbett Communications Limited Liability Company accumulated 134,384 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Nordea Investment Ab has 81,382 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Mitchell Cap Mngmt Co invested in 758 shares. Hillhouse Capital Ltd has 32,600 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 129,196 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $1.01M for 6906.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Livanova Plc by 189,134 shares to 137,018 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) by 66,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,922 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).