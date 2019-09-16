Kennametal (KMT) Stock Value Declined While Golden Gate Private Equity Upped by $1.71 Million Its Stake; As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Shares Rose, Holder Waterfront Capital Partners Has Lowered by $10.75 Million Its Holding

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Kennametal Inc. (KMT) by 82.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 47,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.72% . The institutional investor held 105,564 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, up from 58,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Kennametal Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 929,330 shares traded or 8.77% up from the average. Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has declined 7.76% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KMT News: 02/05/2018 – Kennametal 3Q EPS 61c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kennametal Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMT); 10/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.97 BLN RUPEES VS 1.77 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 01/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Kennametal India Ltd; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kennametal May Face Pressure, Industry Production Down; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $2.65; 13/03/2018 – KENNAMETAL OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $2.65, SAW $2.40 TO $2.70; 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 44.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 78,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 96,556 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.26 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $147.58. About 976,473 shares traded or 6.34% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.03% or 1,783 shares. Caledonia (Private) Pty Ltd has invested 4.91% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,926 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). London Of Virginia accumulated 465,850 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 32,000 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.05% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 19,000 shares. Moreover, Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation has 0.08% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 18,669 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 17,297 shares stake. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Inc stated it has 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 1.82M shares. Oppenheimer & Communications reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Md Sass Invsts Svcs, New York-based fund reported 78,961 shares.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.89M for 21.70 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $607.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 54,163 shares to 706,996 shares, valued at $16.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 86,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

