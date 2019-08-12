Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Reaches $29.36 52 Week Low; Norbord (OSB) Shorts Decreased By 9.76%

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) had a decrease of 9.76% in short interest. OSB’s SI was 2.68 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.76% from 2.97 million shares previously. With 193,600 avg volume, 14 days are for Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB)’s short sellers to cover OSB’s short positions. It closed at $21.68 lastly. It is down 34.58% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.58% the S&P500. Some Historical OSB News: 15/03/2018 – NORBORD INC – NORBORD CURRENTLY EXPECTS SUSPENSION TO COMMENCE ON OR ABOUT MAY 14, 2018 AND TO CONTINUE FOR ABOUT 1 MONTH; 15/03/2018 – NORBORD TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT 100 MILE HOUSE, BC; 15/03/2018 – Norbord Expects Suspension to Commence Around May 14 and to Continue for About 1 Month; 04/05/2018 – Norbord Inc. Announces Corrected Voting Results on Election of Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Norbord, Cuts Interfor; 15/03/2018 – Norbord To Suspend Production at Oriented Strand Bd Mill in British Columbia; 12/03/2018 Norbord Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – NORBORD TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT ITS 100 MILE HOUSE, BC MILL; 03/05/2018 – Norbord 1Q Adj EBITDA $170M; 03/05/2018 – Norbord Inc. Announces Election of Bd of Directors

The stock of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) hit a new 52-week low and has $28.19 target or 4.00% below today’s $29.36 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.42 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $28.19 price target is reached, the company will be worth $96.76 million less. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 173,994 shares traded. Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has declined 7.76% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KMT News: 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 72C; 02/05/2018 – Kennametal 3Q Net $50.9M; 13/03/2018 – KENNAMETAL OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 06/03/2018 Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference On March 13, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Kennametal India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 163.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 79.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/03/2018 – Kennametal May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $2.65, SAW $2.40 TO $2.70; 02/05/2018 – Kennametal Narrows FY View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.65

More notable recent Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norbord, Inc. (OSB) CEO Peter Wijnbergen on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norbord Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Norbord Inc. (OSB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Add Passive Income and Diversify With These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norbord’s Price Decline Not Justified By Fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Norbord Inc. manufactures and sells wood panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial clients primarily in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. The firm offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures. It has a 20.45 P/E ratio. Norbord Inc. markets its products under the Durastrand pointSIX, Pinnacle, Stabledge, TruFlor pointSIX and TruFlor, SteadiTred, QuakeZone, Tallwall, Trubord and Windstorm, SolarBord, TruDeck, StableDec, SterlingOSB, Caberwood, and Conti and Caberboard brands.

Kennametal Inc. develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. It has a 10.12 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product offering includes a selection of standard and customized technologies for metalworking applications, such as turning, milling, hole making, tooling systems, and services for manufacturers of transportation vehicles and components, machine tools, and light and heavy machinery; airframe and aerospace components; and energy-related components for the gas and oil industry, as well as power generation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.