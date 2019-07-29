Kennametal Inc. (KMT) and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017 (NYSE:SWP) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017 (NYSE:SWP) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Machine Tools & Accessories industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennametal Inc. 36 1.19 N/A 3.88 8.84 Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017 99 0.00 N/A 6.55 14.93

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kennametal Inc. and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017. Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017 appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Kennametal Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Kennametal Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kennametal Inc. and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennametal Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 9.4% Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Kennametal Inc. and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennametal Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017 0 0 0 0.00

Kennametal Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.28% and an $39.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kennametal Inc. and Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017 are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 5.73% respectively. 0.2% are Kennametal Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kennametal Inc. -7.02% -14.66% -8.81% -13.13% -11.99% 3% Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017 -4.03% -4.9% -0.75% 1.37% -9.57% 7.62%

For the past year Kennametal Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Stanley Black & Decker Inc. CORP UNIT 2017 beats Kennametal Inc.

Kennametal Inc. develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The companyÂ’s product offering includes a selection of standard and customized technologies for metalworking applications, such as turning, milling, hole making, tooling systems, and services for manufacturers of transportation vehicles and components, machine tools, and light and heavy machinery; airframe and aerospace components; and energy-related components for the oil and gas industry, as well as power generation. It also produces specialized wear components and metallurgical powders that are used for custom-engineered and various applications to producers and suppliers in equipment-intensive operations that include coal mining, road construction, quarrying, oil and gas exploration, refining, production, and supply. In addition, the company offers specified product design, selection, application, and support services. It provides its products under the Kennametal, WIDIA, WIDIA Hanita, and WIDIA GTD brands through its direct sales force; a network of independent and national chain distributors; integrated supplier channels; and value added resellers, as well as through the Internet. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.