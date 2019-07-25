Kennametal Inc. (KMT) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) is a company in the Machine Tools & Accessories industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Kennametal Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.16% of all Machine Tools & Accessories’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kennametal Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.62% of all Machine Tools & Accessories companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Kennametal Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennametal Inc. 0.00% 19.80% 9.40% Industry Average 11.14% 14.20% 8.02%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Kennametal Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kennametal Inc. N/A 36 8.84 Industry Average 233.44M 2.10B 20.91

Kennametal Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Kennametal Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Kennametal Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennametal Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.53

Kennametal Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $39.5, suggesting a potential upside of 12.99%. As a group, Machine Tools & Accessories companies have a potential upside of 6.14%. With higher possible upside potential for Kennametal Inc.’s peers, equities research analysts think Kennametal Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kennametal Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kennametal Inc. -7.02% -14.66% -8.81% -13.13% -11.99% 3% Industry Average 1.90% 3.61% 5.22% 11.33% 7.29% 14.60%

For the past year Kennametal Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Kennametal Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Kennametal Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.49 and has 1.67 Quick Ratio. Kennametal Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kennametal Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Kennametal Inc. has a beta of 2.11 and its 111.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Kennametal Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.38 which is 37.57% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Kennametal Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Kennametal Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Kennametal Inc.

Kennametal Inc. develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The companyÂ’s product offering includes a selection of standard and customized technologies for metalworking applications, such as turning, milling, hole making, tooling systems, and services for manufacturers of transportation vehicles and components, machine tools, and light and heavy machinery; airframe and aerospace components; and energy-related components for the oil and gas industry, as well as power generation. It also produces specialized wear components and metallurgical powders that are used for custom-engineered and various applications to producers and suppliers in equipment-intensive operations that include coal mining, road construction, quarrying, oil and gas exploration, refining, production, and supply. In addition, the company offers specified product design, selection, application, and support services. It provides its products under the Kennametal, WIDIA, WIDIA Hanita, and WIDIA GTD brands through its direct sales force; a network of independent and national chain distributors; integrated supplier channels; and value added resellers, as well as through the Internet. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.