Kennametal Inc. (KMT) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) is a company in the Machine Tools & Accessories industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kennametal Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 44.16% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Kennametal Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.62% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Kennametal Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennametal Inc. 0.00% 19.80% 9.40% Industry Average 11.14% 14.20% 8.02%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Kennametal Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kennametal Inc. N/A 36 8.84 Industry Average 233.44M 2.10B 20.91

Kennametal Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Kennametal Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennametal Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.00 2.44

With average target price of $42.67, Kennametal Inc. has a potential upside of 15.36%. The potential upside of the rivals is 7.53%. Based on the data shown earlier, Kennametal Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kennametal Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kennametal Inc. -7.02% -14.66% -8.81% -13.13% -11.99% 3% Industry Average 1.90% 3.61% 5.22% 11.33% 7.29% 14.60%

For the past year Kennametal Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kennametal Inc. are 2.7 and 1.3. Competitively, Kennametal Inc.’s rivals have 3.49 and 1.67 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kennametal Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kennametal Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Kennametal Inc. is 111.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.11. Competitively, Kennametal Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.38 which is 37.57% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Kennametal Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Kennametal Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Kennametal Inc.

Kennametal Inc. develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The companyÂ’s product offering includes a selection of standard and customized technologies for metalworking applications, such as turning, milling, hole making, tooling systems, and services for manufacturers of transportation vehicles and components, machine tools, and light and heavy machinery; airframe and aerospace components; and energy-related components for the oil and gas industry, as well as power generation. It also produces specialized wear components and metallurgical powders that are used for custom-engineered and various applications to producers and suppliers in equipment-intensive operations that include coal mining, road construction, quarrying, oil and gas exploration, refining, production, and supply. In addition, the company offers specified product design, selection, application, and support services. It provides its products under the Kennametal, WIDIA, WIDIA Hanita, and WIDIA GTD brands through its direct sales force; a network of independent and national chain distributors; integrated supplier channels; and value added resellers, as well as through the Internet. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.