Kennametal Inc. (KMT) and Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Comparing side by side

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) and Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) compete with each other in the Machine Tools & Accessories sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennametal Inc. 36 1.16 N/A 3.88 8.84 Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. 29 0.71 N/A 2.07 13.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kennametal Inc. and Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Kennametal Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Kennametal Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennametal Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 9.4% Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Kennametal Inc.’s current beta is 2.11 and it happens to be 111.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.’s beta is 0.28 which is 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kennametal Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is -0.9. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kennametal Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Kennametal Inc. and Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennametal Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. 0 0 0 0.00

Kennametal Inc.’s upside potential is 25.57% at a $42.67 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Kennametal Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.1% of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Kennametal Inc. shares. Competitively, Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. has 18.69% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kennametal Inc. -7.02% -14.66% -8.81% -13.13% -11.99% 3% Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. -3.56% -2.18% -1.39% -12.41% -10.07% -10.47%

For the past year Kennametal Inc. had bullish trend while Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Kennametal Inc. beats Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

Kennametal Inc. develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The companyÂ’s product offering includes a selection of standard and customized technologies for metalworking applications, such as turning, milling, hole making, tooling systems, and services for manufacturers of transportation vehicles and components, machine tools, and light and heavy machinery; airframe and aerospace components; and energy-related components for the oil and gas industry, as well as power generation. It also produces specialized wear components and metallurgical powders that are used for custom-engineered and various applications to producers and suppliers in equipment-intensive operations that include coal mining, road construction, quarrying, oil and gas exploration, refining, production, and supply. In addition, the company offers specified product design, selection, application, and support services. It provides its products under the Kennametal, WIDIA, WIDIA Hanita, and WIDIA GTD brands through its direct sales force; a network of independent and national chain distributors; integrated supplier channels; and value added resellers, as well as through the Internet. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as related parts and tools. It sells its products to various customers, including automobile and automotive component manufacturers through independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.