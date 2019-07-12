Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Analysts See $0.87 EPS; Rti Surgical (RTIX) SI Increased By 2.88%

Analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report $0.87 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.87 EPS. KMT’s profit would be $71.68 million giving it 9.74 P/E if the $0.87 EPS is correct. After having $0.77 EPS previously, Kennametal Inc.’s analysts see 12.99% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 1.59 million shares traded or 80.18% up from the average. Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has declined 11.99% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KMT News: 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kennametal at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative; 24/05/2018 – Kennametal Names Lorraine Martin To Board Of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Kennametal Narrows FY View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.65; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 72C; 13/03/2018 – KENNAMETAL OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on May 9, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference On March 13, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Kennametal 3Q Net $50.9M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kennametal May Face Pressure, Industry Production Down

Rti Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) had an increase of 2.88% in short interest. RTIX’s SI was 895,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.88% from 870,700 shares previously. With 95,100 avg volume, 9 days are for Rti Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX)’s short sellers to cover RTIX’s short positions. The SI to Rti Surgical Inc’s float is 1.85%. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 59,927 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has risen 5.78% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 17/04/2018 – RTI International Announces Strategic Collaboration with Genomics Technology Company PierianDx; 01/05/2018 – RTI to Host First East Coast User Conference in Boston, Bringing Together Experts Building the Future of the Industrial Interne; 09/05/2018 – RTI CEO Authors eBook “The Rise of the Robot Overlords: Clarifying the Industrial IoT”; 10/04/2018 – NextDroid Selects RTI’s Connectivity Technology for Its State-of-the-Art Autonomous Systems; 02/04/2018 – URALSKIY ZAVOD RTI UZRTI.MM – FY 2017 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 1.6 BLN VS RUB 1.40 BLN YEAR AGO; 31/05/2018 – RTI Presents “Moving Electric Utilities from Device to Data Centricity” Complimentary Webinar; 20/03/2018 – TechnipFMC Selects RTI’S Connectivity Technology for Semi-Autonomous Underwater ROVs; 07/05/2018 – RTI International named winner of CDC’s Healthy Behavior Data Challenge; 20/04/2018 – DJ RTI Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTIX); 08/05/2018 – RTI Named SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best IoT Solution

Among 3 analysts covering Kennametal (NYSE:KMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Kennametal had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with "Hold" rating and $42 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with "Overweight" on Wednesday, May 8. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3 to "Overweight".

Kennametal Inc. develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.79 billion. It operates through three divisions: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. It has a 11.34 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product offering includes a selection of standard and customized technologies for metalworking applications, such as turning, milling, hole making, tooling systems, and services for manufacturers of transportation vehicles and components, machine tools, and light and heavy machinery; airframe and aerospace components; and energy-related components for the gas and oil industry, as well as power generation.

RTI Surgical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and distributes orthopedic and other surgical implants for use in various surgical procedures worldwide. The company has market cap of $317.02 million. The firm provides natural tissue implants, as well as metal and synthetic implants for the treatment of spinal and other orthopedic disorders. It currently has negative earnings. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, including bone, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, fascia lata, pericardium, sclera, cornea, and dermal tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.