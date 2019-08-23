Kenmare Resources PLC (LON:KMR) “Buy” Rating Kept by Peel Hunt; The PT is Set to GBX 450.00; Shorts at VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS AG ORDINARY SHARES (PRBGF) Raised By 8.33%

Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 450.00 price target on the 278.39M GBP market cap company or 93.55% upside potential. In analysts note issued to clients on 23 August, Kenmare Resources PLC (LON:KMR) stock had its “Buy” Rating reconfirmed by research professionals at Peel Hunt.

VIVORYON THERAPEUTICS AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PRBGF) had an increase of 8.33% in short interest. PRBGF’s SI was 6,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.33% from 6,000 shares previously. It closed at $5.95 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Probiodrug AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s drug candidates target toxic pyroglutamate-Abeta through inhibition of Glutaminyl Cyclase (QC) that inhibits the production of pGlu-Abeta; and clearing existing pGlu-Abeta from the brain. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is PQ912, an inhibitor of QC for Alzheimer animal models, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining firm primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of 278.39 million GBP. The firm operates the Moma titanium minerals mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains approximately 200 million tonnes of ilmenite and associated co-products. It has a 5.52 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals used as feed stocks to produce titanium dioxide pigment, titanium metal, and welding electrodes; and zircon, a zirconium silicate mineral that is used in ceramics, refractory, and foundry industries, as well as to produce zirconia and zirconium chemicals for various applications.

Among 2 analysts covering Kenmare Resources PLC (LON:KMR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kenmare Resources PLC has GBX 450 highest and GBX 360 lowest target. GBX 405’s average target is 59.45% above currents GBX 254 stock price. Kenmare Resources PLC had 11 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 12 by Berenberg. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy” on Friday, August 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, July 10. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by Peel Hunt.