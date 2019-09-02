Kenmare Resources PLC (LON:KMR) “Buy” Rating Kept by Berenberg; The TP Given is GBX 400.00; Shorts at Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Raised By 22.6%

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) had an increase of 22.6% in short interest. REXR’s SI was 1.61M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 22.6% from 1.31M shares previously. With 790,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)’s short sellers to cover REXR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 456,544 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS

Stock research analysts at Berenberg have GBX 400.00 PT on Kenmare Resources PLC (LON:KMR). Berenberg’s PT indicates a potential upside of 64.61% from the company’s previous stock close. The rating was shown in analysts note on Monday, 2 September.

Among 2 analysts covering Kenmare Resources PLC (LON:KMR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kenmare Resources PLC has GBX 450 highest and GBX 360 lowest target. GBX 425’s average target is 67.98% above currents GBX 253 stock price. Kenmare Resources PLC had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) earned “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, April 2. Berenberg maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 400 target in Monday, September 2 report. Peel Hunt maintained Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Peel Hunt has “Buy” rating and GBX 430 target. Berenberg maintained Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) rating on Friday, July 12. Berenberg has “Buy” rating and GBX 360 target. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 10. The firm has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt given on Friday, August 23.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining firm primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of 276.21 million GBP. The firm operates the Moma titanium minerals mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains approximately 200 million tonnes of ilmenite and associated co-products. It has a 6.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals used as feed stocks to produce titanium dioxide pigment, titanium metal, and welding electrodes; and zircon, a zirconium silicate mineral that is used in ceramics, refractory, and foundry industries, as well as to produce zirconia and zirconium chemicals for various applications.

It closed at GBX 253 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.85 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Southern California, United States. It has a 110.2 P/E ratio. It engages in owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties.

