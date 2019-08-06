Kenmare Capital Partners Stake in Career Education (CECO) Has Trimmed by $697,328 as Stock Value Rose; Rdl Financial Upped Position in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) as Share Price Rose

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.49. About 330,991 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re; 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO); 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 5,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 21,538 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 15,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $55.75. About 454,756 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CECO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 2.88% more from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.02% or 22,570 shares. Zebra Capital Management Limited Company stated it has 60,261 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Everence Capital holds 0.03% or 11,680 shares. Caxton Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 20,838 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Maryland-based Campbell And Inv Adviser Limited Liability Co has invested 0.2% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Sg Ltd has 4.37% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Tci Wealth owns 217 shares. Comerica Bank holds 69,139 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 84,200 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.02% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Lonestar Cap Lc accumulated 3.26% or 778,916 shares. Moreover, Menta Cap Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 24,240 shares. Sei has 15,131 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 141.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.12 per share. CECO’s profit will be $20.33 million for 15.94 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Career Education Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.44% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,000 are owned by Wendell David Assoc. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Amer Cap Management reported 1.78% stake. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 50 shares. World Asset Management accumulated 8,427 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.02% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 44,588 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.09% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Midas Mngmt owns 48,000 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.03% or 174,974 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk owns 103,823 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. M&T Bancorporation has 21,757 shares. Td Asset Management Inc owns 7,678 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $505,000 activity.

