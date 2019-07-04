Kenmare Capital Partners Stake in Career Education (CECO) Cut as Share Price Rose; Capital Fund Management Sa Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil (Call) (XOM)

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 177,198 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 31.45% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO); 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Call) (XOM) by 76.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 234,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 541,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.76 million, up from 307,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 4.84 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves

Analysts await Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 141.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.12 per share. CECO’s profit will be $20.32M for 16.51 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Career Education Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.44% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $281,380 activity.

