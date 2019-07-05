Kenmare Capital Partners Has Trimmed Position in Career Education (CECO) by $697,328; Martin & Company Upped Its Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) Position by $1.20 Million; Market Value Declined

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 48,956 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 31.45% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) by 29.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 9,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,020 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 30,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $144.22. About 86,320 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N SAYS COMPANY AGREES TO SELL EMBRACO BUSINESS FOR $1.08 BLN IN CASH; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 06/03/2018 Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool: Tender Offer Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Outlook; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Plans EUR-Denominated, Fixed-Rate 10-Year Issuance; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday

Analysts await Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 141.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.12 per share. CECO’s profit will be $20.53 million for 16.49 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Career Education Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.44% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CECO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 2.88% more from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Group Inc has 572,464 shares. Us Bancorp De accumulated 11,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Savings Bank & stated it has 49 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caxton Assoc L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 20,838 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 675,163 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 127,200 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corporation reported 196,887 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) or 5,818 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 69,978 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 16,475 shares. Oberweis Asset Inc owns 147,179 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 20,526 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 490,429 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 2,000 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $281,380 activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $379,921 activity.